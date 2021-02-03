Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,613.64

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,613.64 and traded as high as $2,668.90. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,659.00, with a volume of 456,506 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,735.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,613.64.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.