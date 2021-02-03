Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,613.64

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,613.64 and traded as high as $2,668.90. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,659.00, with a volume of 456,506 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).
The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,735.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,613.64.
Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile (LON:PSN)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
