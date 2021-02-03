Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.71. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 7,733,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

