Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

