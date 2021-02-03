PGGM Investments Acquires 37,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

