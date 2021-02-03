PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

