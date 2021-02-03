PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 103,984 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.