PGGM Investments Buys 16,013 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

