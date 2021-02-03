PGGM Investments Buys 16,985 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 400,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

