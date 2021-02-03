PGGM Investments Buys 916 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.88 and a 200-day moving average of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

