PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 126,551 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
