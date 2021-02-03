PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 126,551 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.