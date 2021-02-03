PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 315,693 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 480,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

