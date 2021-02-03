PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 62,222 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.