PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

