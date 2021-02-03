PGGM Investments Has $12.96 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299,573 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PayPal were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

Shares of PYPL opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

