PGGM Investments Invests $10.24 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of IDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.