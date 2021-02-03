PGGM Investments Invests $15.13 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

