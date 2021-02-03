PGGM Investments Invests $15.26 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $516.07 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

