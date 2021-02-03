PGGM Investments Invests $7.24 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,638.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

