PGGM Investments Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

