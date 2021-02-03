PGGM Investments Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

