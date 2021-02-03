PGGM Investments Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

