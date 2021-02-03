PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 61,152 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 310.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

