PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 69,943 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,943 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

XLNX opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

