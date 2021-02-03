PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,297 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 246,158 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

