PGGM Investments Sells 21,680 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PGGM Investments cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VMware were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VMware by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of VMW opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

