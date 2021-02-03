PGGM Investments Takes $7.65 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 49,228.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 113,266.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody’s stock opened at $278.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

