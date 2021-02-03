PGGM Investments Takes $9.59 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of XPO opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

