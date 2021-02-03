PGGM Investments Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,086 shares of company stock worth $20,843,296. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

