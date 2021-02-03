PGGM Investments Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

K opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.