PGGM Investments Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 39.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,509.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,181.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,093.63. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,906,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

