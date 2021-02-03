PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

