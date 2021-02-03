Phala.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.81 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $40.81 million and $16.28 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064027 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00039216 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,591,919 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

