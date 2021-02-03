Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,392.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $533,381.18 and approximately $5,392.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,411,847 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.