Phantasma Price Tops $0.12 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $373,820.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.50 or 1.00110340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

