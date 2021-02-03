Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

