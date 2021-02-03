Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 5.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 603,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 645,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

