Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Tops $20.69 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00140129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

