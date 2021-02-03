Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 96.4% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

