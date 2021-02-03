Phoenixcoin Trading 175.5% Higher Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $486,460.67 and approximately $25.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 175.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,247.41 or 0.99952641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.34 or 0.01015270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00311465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00207100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,587,937 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

