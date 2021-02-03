Phore (PHR) Price Up 39.2% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.51 million and $6,314.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018774 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,185,717 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

