Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 6.4%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.35. 8,181,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,127,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phunware stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 6,293.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Phunware worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

