PIBBLE Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $75,413.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

