Pickle Finance Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for $17.92 or 0.00047440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and $16.54 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,308,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,286,079 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

