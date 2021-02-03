Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PDM opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.