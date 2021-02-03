Pillar Market Cap Hits $6.35 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $194,868.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

