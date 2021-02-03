Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.99. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 8,890 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$18.00 million and a P/E ratio of -21.87.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

