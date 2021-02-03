Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0049

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $25,379.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 129.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00305948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003051 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01644509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,086,649 coins and its circulating supply is 424,826,213 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.