Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Up 5.9%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $126.64. 2,139,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,248,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

