Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $126,881.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,467 shares of company stock worth $73,336,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

