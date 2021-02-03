Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $48.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 730,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,133,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,322,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 575,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

